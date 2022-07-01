ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
AVN 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
GGL 16.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.91%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.59%)
MLCF 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SNGP 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
TREET 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.19%)
TRG 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
YOUW 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.96%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 22 (0.54%)
BR30 15,026 Decreased By -95.4 (-0.63%)
KSE100 41,541 Increased By 243.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,805 Increased By 108.4 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

27 GSP+ related conventions: Bilawal reiterates commitment

Recorder Report 01 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to 27 GSP+ related conventions and hoped for the successful completion of the fourth biennial review.

The foreign minister stated this, while speaking to European Union GSP Plus Monitoring Mission, which called on him here on Thursday.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office spokesperson, Asim Aftikhar, over Twitter, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari highlighted that GSP plus is mutually beneficial and the undertaking has helped in the expansion of Pakistan-EU bilateral trade.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitments to the 27 GSP+ related conventions and expressed the hope for the successful completion of the 4th biennial review.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and senior officials of the Foreign Office were also present during the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

EU Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Bilateral trade GSP+

Comments

1000 characters

27 GSP+ related conventions: Bilawal reiterates commitment

Wide spectrum of renewable energy projects: Chinese co shows interest in investment

Pakistan Country Economic Memorandum: Non-mobilisation of talent, resources stunts growth: World Bank

IPPs appoint Ramday as arbitrator

Afghan coal only: Sahiwal Coal, China Hub to be treated as bonded warehouses

POL products’ prices further jacked up

S&P 500 wobbles to the end of its worst first-half since 1970

LTO Karachi shows remarkable achievement

Political situation, NAB chief’s appointment: PM asks Zardari to help evolve consensus among allies

Controversial election of CM: LHC orders vote recount to end Punjab impasse

Imran urges SC to issue stay order

Read more stories