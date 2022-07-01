27 GSP+ related conventions: Bilawal reiterates commitment

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to 27 GSP+ related conventions and hoped for the successful completion of the fourth biennial review.

The foreign minister stated this, while speaking to European Union GSP Plus Monitoring Mission, which called on him here on Thursday.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office spokesperson, Asim Aftikhar, over Twitter, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari highlighted that GSP plus is mutually beneficial and the undertaking has helped in the expansion of Pakistan-EU bilateral trade.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitments to the 27 GSP+ related conventions and expressed the hope for the successful completion of the 4th biennial review.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and senior officials of the Foreign Office were also present during the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022