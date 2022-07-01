ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
AVN 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
GGL 16.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.91%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.59%)
MLCF 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SNGP 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
TREET 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.19%)
TRG 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
YOUW 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.96%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 22 (0.54%)
BR30 15,026 Decreased By -95.4 (-0.63%)
KSE100 41,541 Increased By 243.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,805 Increased By 108.4 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pir Sabir Shah elected chairman of Senate body

Recorder Report 01 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources has elected Senator Pir Sabir Shah as its new Chairman, here on Thursday.

The position of Chairman Standing Committee on Water Resources became vacant after Dr Musadik Masood Malik took oath as Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources.

Senator Quratul Ain Murri proposed the name of Senator Pir Sabir Shah as chairman of the committee which was seconded by Senator Taj Haider. On being elected as chairman committee of the Water Resources, Senator Sabir Shah thanked the members of the committee and said that he would earn the trust of his colleagues.

The newly-elected chairman of the committee called for working together to fulfill the responsibility entrusted to them.

Senators termed water issue as a major problem of the country and assured their full support in this regard. Senator Taj Haider said that the agriculture sector needs to be developed to alleviate poverty which is interlinked with the appropriate and timely distribution of water.

Senator Humayun Mohmand remarked that unfortunately water issue has been neglected, adding that the water level below the ground is declining rapidly which calls for impactful actions to be taken at the earliest.

The meeting of the Standing Committee was attended by Senators Taj Haider, Quratul Ain Murri, Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, and Gurdeep Singh, along with Joint Secretary Senate Secretariat, Rabia Anwar and other Senate officials.

Senate body Pir Sabir Shah Dr Musadik Masood Malik Quratul Ain Murri

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pir Sabir Shah elected chairman of Senate body

Wide spectrum of renewable energy projects: Chinese co shows interest in investment

Pakistan Country Economic Memorandum: Non-mobilisation of talent, resources stunts growth: World Bank

IPPs appoint Ramday as arbitrator

Afghan coal only: Sahiwal Coal, China Hub to be treated as bonded warehouses

POL products’ prices further jacked up

S&P 500 wobbles to the end of its worst first-half since 1970

LTO Karachi shows remarkable achievement

Political situation, NAB chief’s appointment: PM asks Zardari to help evolve consensus among allies

Controversial election of CM: LHC orders vote recount to end Punjab impasse

Imran urges SC to issue stay order

Read more stories