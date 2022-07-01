KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (June 30, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
267,504,164 172,996,299 8,387,278,730 5,524,581,888 ===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 499,476,799 (425,732,798) 73,744,001
Local Individuals 4,455,916,972 (4,784,703,940) (328,786,968)
Local Corporates 4,455,586,339 (4,200,543,372) 255,042,967
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments