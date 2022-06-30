ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Pakistan

Hamza Shehbaz will continue as chief executive of Punjab: Marriyum Aurangzeb

  • Information Minister says under Article 130 section 4 of the constitution, Hamza is Punjab's CM
BR Web Desk 30 Jun, 2022

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz will continue as chief executive of the province after establishing a majority in the recounting of votes in the Punjab Assembly, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that under Article 130 section 4 of the constitution, Hamza Shehbaz is the chief minister of Punjab in continuation of the previous election.

"All decisions to be taken by Hamza Shehbaz Sharif as the chief minister of the province will be protected by the law," she noted.

Her statement comes after the Lahore High Court (LHC) today ordered the recounting of votes of the election of the Punjab chief minister held on April 16.

The court also directed for exclusion of votes of 25 dissident lawmakers during re-counting.

Responding to PTI chairman Imran Khan's announcement to challenge Lahore High Court's decision about Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif's election in the Supreme Court, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PTI chief has the "habit of denying facts."

She said that Imran Khan, through his lies, wants to spread uncertainty, chaos, and instability in the country.

The information minister blamed Imran Khan for using state institutions, including National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency, and Anti-Narcotics Force, to arm-twist political opponents during his government.

"Now that institutions are no more backing his vindictive politics, he has turned against them," she added.

