ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
ASL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
FFL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FNEL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
GGGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
GGL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.26%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.59%)
MLCF 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
PIBTL 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
PTC 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.45%)
SNGP 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
TPL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.99%)
TPLP 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.3%)
TREET 29.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
TRG 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
BR100 4,094 Increased By 15.1 (0.37%)
BR30 15,140 Increased By 18.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,433 Increased By 135.6 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,770 Increased By 73.1 (0.47%)
Major Gulf bourses track oil prices higher; Dubai dips

Reuters 30 Jun, 2022

Most Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Thursday on crude prices’ strength, while gains were limited amid concerns that major central banks’ aggressive rate-hike approach for taming inflation would end up slowing down the global economy.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial market, edged higher after dipping in early Asian trade, as concerns about global supply tightness outweighed a build in US gasoline and distillate inventories.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index inched 0.1% higher in a choppy trading session, led by a 3.9% rise in Sahara International Petrochemical Company.

The kingdom, the world’s largest oil exporter, may raise prices of light crude grades to Asia for the second straight month in August on the back of record distillate margins and strong spot premiums for Middle Eastern oil this month.

Among other gainers, Arabian Centres was up 1%, as the company adopted fair value model to measure real estate and the investment properties.

Major Gulf bourses track Asian shares, oil prices higher

The mall operator expects net assets to be positively affected after adopting this model by an increase of about 10 billion riyals ($2.67 billion).

In Abu Dhabi, the equities gained 1.1%, led by a 2% rise in the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank, after HSBC raised its rating for the bank to ‘Hold’ from ‘Reduce’.

However, HSBC slashed its target price to 16.6 dirhams from 18.1 dirhams earlier.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.4%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar climbing 1.5%.

The main share index in Dubai, the Middle East’s travel and tourism hub, eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.1% fall in top lender Emirates NBD.

Gulf stock MENA

