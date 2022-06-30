ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
ASL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.26%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
PTC 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TELE 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TPL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.99%)
TPLP 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.3%)
TREET 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.81%)
TRG 78.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.56%)
UNITY 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 16.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,162 Increased By 40.6 (0.27%)
KSE100 41,441 Increased By 143 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,772 Increased By 75.7 (0.48%)
CBOT wheat may retrace towards $7.84-1/4

Reuters 30 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may retrace towards $7.84-1/4 per bushel next quarter after a bounce, following the completion of a wave C.

The completion has been confirmed by the deep drop from the March high of $14.25-1/4, which is near $14.71-1/2, the 100% projection level of the wave C.

Even though this wave a bit falls short of its ultimate target, it is considered over and will be further reversed.

A trend reversal signals appeared as early as in March, when a long-tailed shooting star formed.

Chicago wheat extends gains on demand optimism

The second such pattern showed up in May.

With the big black candlestick almost confirmed in June, market is expected to suffer from further loss in the third quarter.

Whether the wave C extends at a later stage is not the current concern, the main focus is on the depth of the ongoing correction.

A break below $7.84-1/4 could open the way towards $6.22, while a break above $10.46-1/2 could lead to a gain to $12.09.

On the weekly chart, a wave C is unfolding towards its 100% projection level of $8.30-3/4.

But it is doubtful that this wave could fulfil this target effortlessly.

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from $3.59-1/2 reveals a support at $8.92-1/2, the 50% level, which coincides with the 86.4% projection level.

A bounce may occur around this level, which could extend as high as to $10.18.

