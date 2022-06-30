ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
ASL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
AVN 78.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.26%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.26%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PTC 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
SNGP 34.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.45%)
TPL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
TPLP 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.8%)
TREET 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.88%)
TRG 78.16 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.44%)
UNITY 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
BR100 4,094 Increased By 15.1 (0.37%)
BR30 15,156 Increased By 34.5 (0.23%)
KSE100 41,432 Increased By 134.6 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,770 Increased By 73 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan, India players may line up together under Afro-Asia Cup revival plan

Reuters 30 Jun, 2022

NEW DELHI: India's Virat Kohli could line up beside Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the same team next year with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) planning to revive the Afro-Asia Cup.

The 50-overs series was first played in 2005 before being discontinued after its next edition in 2007 as relations between India and Pakistan soured.

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene led an Asia XI that also included players from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh in the last edition, beating an Africa side comprising cricketers from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya 3-0.

India and Pakistan have suspended bilateral cricket and their players do not take part in the other country's T20 leagues, but the arch-rivals still draw massive crowds whenever they face each other at global tournaments.

ACC President Jay Shah, also the secretary of the influential Indian board, told Reuters the Cup's return may get rubber-stamped at an ACC meeting next month. "We have gone through some proposals on this subject," he said.

Afridi, Miandad, Sammy and Shoaib confirmed as Pakistan Junior League mentors

"It is a premium tournament which will not only generate revenue but also help develop cricket in Africa. We are currently working on the legal aspects."

The ACC will look to identify a venue for the competition on the sidelines of the International Cricket Council's annual general meeting in Birmingham, where it will also seek to ratify its development programmes for junior and women's cricket.

"These will be tabled during our meeting where these measures will be ratified and put into action," Shah added.

India Pakistan Virat Kohli Babar Azam Sri Lanka Asian Cricket Council Jay Shah Afro-Asia Cup Mahela Jayawardene International Cricket Council’s

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan, India players may line up together under Afro-Asia Cup revival plan

Electricity tariff rise of Rs8 to be done in phases in July-September

Pakistan invites Chinese firms to invest in renewable energy sector

LHC nullifies Hamza Shehbaz’s election as Punjab chief minister

Amendment-laden finance bill easily sails through NA

Pakistan reports more than 600 new Covid cases

15 sectors: 10pc supertax imposed on income exceeding Rs300m

Amendment to Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance approved

Hina Rabbani Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan

Pensions, retirement age: Govt to ascertain financial impact

Read more stories