Jun 30, 2022
4 British sailors rescued in the Gulf of Aden

AFP 30 Jun, 2022

MANAMA: A South Korean warship rescued four British sailors left adrift in the Gulf of Aden after their vessel’s engine failed, a multinational naval partnership said Wednesday.

The navy destroyer “responded after Combined Maritime Forces... was notified of a distress call from the stranded mariners”, the CMF naval coalition said in a statement. The ship rescued three of the sailors and “contacted a nearby merchant vessel to provide medical assistance” to the fourth, it said, adding that the rescue took place on Sunday.

The four Britons were transferred to Oman on Monday “for additional medical care and repatriation”, the statement added. The CMF published an photograph of the rescue showing personnel providing assistance next to the sailing vessel, which had been transiting the Gulf of Aden.

South Korean warship British sailors rescued Gulf of Aden

