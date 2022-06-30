British HC calls on Hina Khar

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Christian Turner called on Minister of State for Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in bilateral trade and investment.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of State for Foreign Minister said Pakistan and Britain are old friends and partners. She said that both sides are working on a multi-faceted level to strengthen Pak-Britain relations.

On his part, Turner congratulated the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs on her successful visit to Rwanda to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting held on June 24-25.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022