CNS addresses participants of National Security and War Course

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi addressed the course participants of National Security & War Course at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

While addressing the course participants, Chief of the Naval Staff paid rich tributes to the role and sacrifices of the Pakistan armed forces for the defence and security of the motherland. The Admiral emphasized that we must keep abreast with the emerging technology and make endeavour to deal with complex security environment.

Naval Chief reiterated that jointness remains central to the modern concept of military operations as no military force can achieve success in today’s warfare single handedly. Naval Chief underscored that Pakistan Navy with the support of sister services is ready to tackle the maritime security challenges faced by the country.

While focusing on the threat milieu, the Admiral dwelled on various initiatives and developmental plans of Pakistan Navy in line with his vision of projecting Pakistan Navy as a formidable regional maritime power with global outlook.

The Admiral appreciated the efforts of National Defence University for inculcating advanced professional military training to officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries for assuming future key Command and Staff appointments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022