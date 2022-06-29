ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
ASC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
AVN 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
FNEL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.71%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
PTC 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 34.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2%)
TELE 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.7%)
TREET 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.44%)
TRG 76.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.62%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
YOUW 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.26%)
BR100 4,072 Decreased By -40 (-0.97%)
BR30 15,108 Decreased By -59.5 (-0.39%)
KSE100 41,250 Decreased By -515.6 (-1.23%)
KSE30 15,692 Decreased By -241.6 (-1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling near one-week low vs dollar, eyes on BoE’s Bailey

Reuters 29 Jun, 2022

Sterling wavered near one-week lows against the dollar on Wednesday as concerns about slowing economic growth and political risks lingered a day after Scotland proposed an independence referendum.

Investors will also pay close attention to remarks from Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey for any hints about plans to hike interest rates at its August meeting. Bailey is due to speak at a forum of central bankers in Sintra, Portugal.

“This year the Bank of England’s strategy has been to communicate less on forward guidance, which has seen UK rates track U.S. rates more closely,” ING strategists wrote.

“With inflation staying near the highs, we doubt Governor Bailey will want to push back too much against tightening expectations today,” they said.

By 0742 GMT, the pound was flat at $1.2183, near the lowest level in almost one week. Against the euro it edged up 0.2% at 86.20 pence from a near two-week low.

Dollar buoyed by safe-haven status as investors sweat over recession risks

The BoE faces the difficult task of taming price pressures, which surged to a 40-year high of 9.1% in May, without further damaging the economy through policy tightening.

The bank has said it would act “forcefully” if needed to combat inflation but the poor macro outlook has meant a more gradual pace so far for rate hikes, which has widened a policy differential compared to the United States.

Money markets fully price in a 25 basis point BoE rate hike for August and give a 78% chance of a 50 bps move.

Political risk is also on the rise after Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday proposed another independence referendum for October 2023.

Johnson and his Conservative Party, which is in opposition in Scotland, strongly oppose a referendum, saying the issue was settled in 2014 when Scots voted against independence by 55% to 45%.

The pound has fallen more than 9% since the start of the year against a rising dollar and is set for its biggest six-month drop since November 2016.

Sterling

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling near one-week low vs dollar, eyes on BoE’s Bailey

Intra-day recovery: Rupee at 204.39 against dollar

Pakistan reports over 500 Covid cases in a day for first time in three months

Rs15.2bn payment: IPPs serve notice to govt

Oil prices slide after three-day rally

Bankrupt Sri Lanka economy shrinks 1.6% in first quarter

PMD predicts heavy rains in Karachi from Friday

Govt decides to continue ‘minimum’ power load-shedding till Dec

Cellular mobile companies: Call, data package rates hiked

Concessional power to zero-rated industry: MoC seeks FD’s support to its Rs26bn SG summary

PM vows to end country’s current economic morass

Read more stories