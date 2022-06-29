WASA Faisalabad, JICA discuss water supply matters

FAISALABAD: WASA Managing Director Abu Bakar Imran said further improvement in water supply services and increase in the number of customers are among the priorities for which JICA team is conducting a survey which will be completed by October.

WASA Faisalabad and JICA jointly held a special meeting for progress on mega drinking water supply project which was chaired by Managing Director WASA while JICA delegation was led by Dairaku.

During the meeting, the JICA delegation discussed in detail the improvement in water supply in different areas, quality services management, revenue, enhancement of customer relations, and training of relevant WASA officers in Japan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022