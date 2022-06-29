KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (June 28, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
403,555,617 259,191,028 10,954,679,808 7,405,501,987
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 564,180,956 (463,076,152) 101,104,803
Local Individuals 6,542,837,769 (6,484,419,880) 58,417,889
Local Corporates 5,153,171,664 (5,312,694,357) (159,522,692)
