ANL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.32%)
ASC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
ASL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.02%)
AVN 80.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
FFL 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
GGL 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
GTECH 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
MLCF 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PACE 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
PTC 7.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
TPL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.68%)
TPLP 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
TRG 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.57%)
UNITY 20.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
WAVES 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,317 Decreased By -69.8 (-0.45%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,027 Increased By 18.3 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

German consumer mood hits all-time low as inflation soars

AFP 28 Jun, 2022

FRANKFURT: The mood among German consumers has reached an all-time low, according to a key survey published Tuesday, as the war in Ukraine drives a painful wave of inflation.

Pollster GfK’s forward-looking barometer fell to minus 27.4 points for July, the lowest figure since the series started in 1991.

The deterioration in the index was due “above all” to the rising cost of living, GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said in a statement.

The outbreak of the war has driven increases in the cost of energy, food and raw materials for which Ukraine and Russia are key suppliers.

Banking body urges decisive wave of global rate hikes to stem inflation

Inflation rose to 7.9 percent in May, the highest rate since German reunification in 1990 and well above the two-percent target of central banks.

“Broken supply chains”, which have likewise contributed to higher prices, were also behind the darkening mood among consumers, Buerkl said.

The GfK survey of some 2,000 people also found that Germans were again more pessimistic about the prospects for the economy, with the indicator dropping by 2.4 points to minus 11.7 points in June.

Consumers saw a “big risk” that the German economy would fall into recession as a result of the war in Ukraine and inflation, the GfK said.

Income expectations fell to minus 33.5 points in June, down by 9.8 points from the previous month, the lowest value in almost 20 years.

High inflation rates were “melting away” consumer purchasing power, GfK said.

Money saved during the pandemic would likely not translate into increased consumer spending “to the extent hoped for”.

Ukraine German consumer inflation soars

Comments

1000 characters

German consumer mood hits all-time low as inflation soars

Intra-day update: Rupee posts gain as Pakistan receives IMF targets

NA: Amendments to finance bill may be presented today

Encashment of guarantee: SEL approaches PM against PPIB decision

India bans Twitter accounts of several Pakistani embassies

Karachi: Protest against load-shedding continues, traffic choked

PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities

India rupee hits record low on higher global crude prices

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

46 migrants found dead in tractor-trailer in Texas

Economic advisory body comprises PM, the Pashas, others

Read more stories