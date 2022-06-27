‘7 terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in NW’

RAWALPINDI: Exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Ghulam Khan KaIle, North Waziristan District. Troops effectively engaged the terrorists and resultantly, seven of them were killed. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in several terrorist activities against security forces.

During intense exchange of fire, Subedar Munir Hussain (age 44 years, resident of Parachinar, Kurram) and Havildar Babu Khan (age 38 years, resident of DI Khan), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.

