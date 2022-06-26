RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards: MMBL wins title of ‘Best Retail Bank in Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: The Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL), Pakistan’s largest digital bank, has been recognised for its services in offering innovative digital financial solutions at the 13th Annual Retail Banker International (RBI), Asia Trailblazer Awards 2022.

The MMBL won the prestigious title of “Best Retail Bank in Pakistan” along with an honorable mention of “Highly Commended” for excellence in client on boarding through its premium digital financial services application - MMBL DOST.

Organised in collaboration with Retail Banker International (RBI), UK, Middle East Economic Digest (MEED), UAE, and GlobalData (Singapore), the 13th annual edition of RBI Asia Trailblazers Awards celebrated retail banks and leaders in adapting to the modern customer in these unprecedented times.

The awards programme celebrated the best-in-class retail banking and consumer finance institutions and individuals for their innovative service offerings and commitment to customer excellence. For the 13th edition of the coveted awards this year, the MMBL was among 50 winners selected from over 300 entries across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The winners were announced in a virtual ceremony given ongoing COVID-19 safety protocols.

The RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards highlighted the MMBL’s continued efforts to introduce new innovative digital financial products and services to help curb the financial gap and promote financial inclusion in the country.

Commenting on the achievement, President & CEO MMBL, Ghazanfar Azzam said: “We are honoured to be recognised as the Best Retail Bank in Pakistan for the second year in a row. This prestigious title is a testament to our unwavering efforts in promoting financial inclusion in the country through digitally-led, customer-centric product offerings.

The MMBL is consistently optimizing products and services to meet the growing financial needs of our customers. We remain focused on leveraging our extensive digital capabilities to continue serving the underserved/unserved segments of society”.

The bank, through its expanding product portfolio, has been a key enabler for millions of Pakistanis to become financially empowered. Today, a significant ratio of financial transactions is processed digitally, further cementing the MMBL’s place as a digitally-oriented organization committed to customer facilitation on all tiers.

An insatiable drive for innovation coupled with a traditional brick-and-mortar network that expands across Pakistan, even in the most remote and inaccessible regions, has contributed to the MMBL’s successful journey in the last 10 years.

As Pakistan’s leading digital financial institution, the MMBL is currently serving over 40 million registered users, including 15 million plus monthly active mobile wallets and has over 100 branches across Pakistan.

The Bank strives to facilitate customers by streamlining nationwide access to simplified and convenient financial solutions. The MMBL, over the past decade, has introduced multiple innovative and customized digital and financial initiatives, such as digital on boarding of customers, self-service banking through the DOST App (available on both iOs & Android), internet banking, the Women Inspirational Network (WIN) programme, and the Humqadam program to provide employment opportunities to the differently-abled and much more.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022