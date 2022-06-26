ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Qatar, Egypt cement rapprochement on emir’s Cairo visit

AFP 26 Jun, 2022

CAIRO: Egypt’s leader on Saturday discussed energy and investment with Qatar’s emir, who was in Cairo for the first time since the countries restored relations following a Saudi-led rift.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani told President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi that his country was keen to “maximise Qatari investments in Egypt and take advantage of the vast investment opportunities available”, according to an Egyptian presidency statement.

The pair discussed developing cooperation “in various fields, especially in the energy and agriculture sectors”, and in trade and investment, “particularly the flow of Qatari investments towards Egypt”, the statement added.

In late March, Cairo said the gas-rich Gulf state would be investing $5 billion in Egypt.

At the same time, Qatari hydrocarbon giant QatarEnergy announced an agreement with ExxonMobil to acquire a 40 percent stake in a gas exploration block off Egypt in the Mediterranean.

No new agreements were announced during the emir’s two-day trip, which concluded Saturday and was his first to Cairo since 2015.

After relations between Egypt and Qatar were restored in January 2021, Sisi and the Qatari emir had only met twice, both times on the sidelines of summits abroad.

Egypt had joined Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in breaking off relations with Qatar in June 2017, citing its support for the Muslim Brotherhood and alleged soft line on Iran.

The Islamist group was founded in Egypt in the 1920s before spreading through the Arab world.

The Egyptian government banned the Brotherhood in 2013 following the overthrow of president Mohamed Morsi, who hailed from the movement.

According to Egyptian presidency, the emir also “praised Egypt’s ongoing efforts on reconstruction in the Gaza Strip”.

Doha and Cairo — key US allies in the Middle East — have both provided reconstruction aid to the territory and have been involved with mediation efforts between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s Islamist rulers Hamas.

The two leaders also welcomed next month’s Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Saudi Arabia that will also be attended by the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and the US, the presidency statement said.

The emir’s visit comes just days after Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman this week conducted a regional tour taking in Egypt, Jordan and Turkey.

Saudi and Egyptian companies signed agreements worth a total of $7.7 billion during the visit, state media in both countries said.

Abdel Fattah al Sisi ExxonMobil Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani investment opportunities Qatari investments

Comments

1000 characters

Qatar, Egypt cement rapprochement on emir’s Cairo visit

FBR reduces CVT on vehicles under amended Finance Bill 2022

FSC judgement in riba case: SBP says has moved SC for guidance

ECC approves Rs17bn for RLNG-based power plants

IK moves SC against NAB law amendment

Punjab govt likely to extend subsidy to power consumers using 100 units per month

PTI’s ‘power show’ on July 2

AJK govt presents Rs163.7bn budget

LG polls in 14 districts of Sindh today

‘Turnaround Conference’ to be held on 28th

Virtual address at CHOGM: PM pledges to equip youth with modern education

Read more stories