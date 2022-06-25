ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
Pakistan

Governor for equipping post offices with latest technology

Recorder Report 25 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Postmaster General Khawaja Imran Raza called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, here at Governor House Friday in which issues related to digitization in post offices and improving service delivery came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that in this modern age, post offices need to be equipped with the technology, as Pakistan Post was providing facilities to the Pakistanis living not only in the country but also abroad.

He said the agreement of Pakistan Post with the Excise Department for delivery of papers and number plates is a good step. “If all the institutions work together in an efficient manner, Pakistan will soon be on the path of development,” he said.

Khawaja Imran said on the occasion that plans are being drawn up to provide a platform for e-commerce business and plans for mobile money transfer system are also being worked out.

