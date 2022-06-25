KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 143,180 tonnes of cargo comprising 95,242 tonnes of import cargo and 47,938 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 95,242 comprised of 40,238 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,592 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 44,412 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 47,938, tonnes comprised of 45,381 tonnes of containerized cargo, 185 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 322 tonnes of Cement and 2,050 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 7346 containers comprising of 3154 containers import and 4192 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 767 of 20’s and 903 of 40’s loaded while 353 of 20’s and 114 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 967 of 20’s and 626 of 40’s loaded containers while 403 of 20’s and 785 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Friday.

Around 06 ships namely, Northern Dedication, Ramesh 12, Emirates Zanzibar, X-Press Bardsey, Uranus and Star Columba have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 05 ships namely, At 27, OOCL Norflok, Oriental Freesi, Xin Shanghai and New Liulinhai sailed out from Karachi Port.

At least, 09 ships namely, GC Sapphire, MT Karachi, AM1, Independent Spirit, GFS Prestige, Star Centaurus, Liv Arden, SSL Brahmaputra and Osaka were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them,a container ship ‘OOCL Washington’ left the Port on Friday morning, while 04 more ships, Regina, GC Sapphire, Ernest Vinberg and Ejnan are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 178,306 tonnes, comprising 152,148 tonnes imports cargo and 26,158 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,676` Containers (708 TEUs Imports and 968 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, MTM Newyork, Margarita and RDO Fortune & two more ships, Argolikos and MSC Iris carrying Soyabean, Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Thursday, 24th June while another containers ship Maersk Jalan is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 25th June-2022.

