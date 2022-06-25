Declining trend continues on cotton market

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday decreased the spot rate by Rs 1500 per maund and closed it at Rs 19500 per maund.

The local cotton market remained easy and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Sind is in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs 19000 per maund.

10600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19000 to Rs 19900 per maund, 3200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 19000 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 19400 to Rs 19500 per maund, 2600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 19200 to Rs 19700 per maund, 400 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 19300 to Rs 19500 per maund, 800 bales of Khadro were sold at Rs 19200 to Rs 19400 per maund, 200 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 19400 per maund, 400 bales of Vinder were sold at Rs 19400 to Rs 19600 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni, 200 bales of Layyah, 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 2000 per maund,

