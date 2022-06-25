ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Declining trend continues on cotton market

Recorder Report 25 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday decreased the spot rate by Rs 1500 per maund and closed it at Rs 19500 per maund.

The local cotton market remained easy and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Sind is in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs 19000 per maund.

10600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19000 to Rs 19900 per maund, 3200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 19000 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 19400 to Rs 19500 per maund, 2600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 19200 to Rs 19700 per maund, 400 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 19300 to Rs 19500 per maund, 800 bales of Khadro were sold at Rs 19200 to Rs 19400 per maund, 200 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 19400 per maund, 400 bales of Vinder were sold at Rs 19400 to Rs 19600 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni, 200 bales of Layyah, 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 2000 per maund,

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Friday decreased the spot rate by Rs 1500 per maund and closed it at Rs 19500 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 325 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Cotton KCA Naseem Usman cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Declining trend continues on cotton market

Troubled waters: PM reaches out to Gwadar fishermen

April FCA: Nepra allows KE hike of Rs5.27/unit

PD asked to nominate two directors to represent GoP on KE board

SPI up 1.01pc WoW

Listed SOEs: Govt likely to offer block trade of shares

FPCCI denounces imposition of supertax

PTI says govt step to rattle economy

Over Rs300m yearly income: 13 sectors to pay 10pc supertax for a year: Miftah

Chinese loan to help stabilise falling reserves

GSP Plus: EU mission meets APTMA team

Read more stories