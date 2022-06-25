ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 25 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Karam Ceramics Ltd *             19-Jun-22   25-Jun-22
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd         20-Jun-22   26-Jun-22
Landmark Spinning Industries
Ltd #                            20-Jun-22   27-Jun-22                                     27-Jun-22
Millat Tractors Ltd #            21-Jun-22   27-Jun-22                                         44739
Treet Corporation Ltd #          21-Jun-22   28-Jun-22                                         44740
ZIL Ltd #                        22-Jun-22   28-Jun-22                                     28-Jun-22
Dynea Pakistan Ltd #             22-Jun-22   28-Jun-22                                     28-Jun-22
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd           16-Jun-22   29-Jun-22
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd  17-Jun-22   29-Jun-22      70% (F)            44727       29-Jun-22
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd #          22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                     29-Jun-22
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd #         22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                         44741
Power Cement Ltd #               22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                     29-Jun-22
Power Cement Ltd-Preference
Shares #                         22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                     29-Jun-22
The Bank of Punjab #             23-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                     29-Jun-22
Kohat Cement Company Ltd #       23-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                     29-Jun-22
Security Investment Bank Ltd #   23-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                     29-Jun-22
(UBLPETF) UBL Pakistan
Enterprise ETF **                29-Jun-22   29-Jun-22
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd           17-Jun-22   30-Jun-22
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd #       22-Jun-22   30-Jun-22                                     30-Jun-22
Silkbank Ltd                     23-Jun-22   30-Jun-22      NIL                                44742
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation        24-Jun-22   30-Jun-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Ltd                              29-Jun-22   30-Jun-22
First National Equities Ltd #    23-Jun-22   1-Jul-22                                          44743
Systems Ltd #                    24-Jun-22   1-Jul-22                                          44743
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd       25-Jun-22   1-Jul-22
Cordoba Logistics &
Ventures Ltd                     30-Jun-22   6-Jul-22       226.19% R          44740
TPL Insurance Ltd #              4-Jul-22    6-Jul-22                                          44748
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd       24-Jun-22   7-Jul-22
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                    5-Jul-22    11-Jul-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd #         7-Jul-22    13-Jul-22                                         44755
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd #      8-Jul-22    14-Jul-22                                     14-Jul-22
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd      5-Jul-22    15-Jul-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd #            8-Jul-22    19-Jul-22                                         44761
Hashimi Can Company Ltd #        15-Jul-22   22-Jul-22                                     22-Jul-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

