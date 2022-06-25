KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Karam Ceramics Ltd * 19-Jun-22 25-Jun-22
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-Jun-22 26-Jun-22
Landmark Spinning Industries
Ltd # 20-Jun-22 27-Jun-22 27-Jun-22
Millat Tractors Ltd # 21-Jun-22 27-Jun-22 44739
Treet Corporation Ltd # 21-Jun-22 28-Jun-22 44740
ZIL Ltd # 22-Jun-22 28-Jun-22 28-Jun-22
Dynea Pakistan Ltd # 22-Jun-22 28-Jun-22 28-Jun-22
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd 16-Jun-22 29-Jun-22
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd 17-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 70% (F) 44727 29-Jun-22
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd # 22-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd # 22-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 44741
Power Cement Ltd # 22-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22
Power Cement Ltd-Preference
Shares # 22-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22
The Bank of Punjab # 23-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22
Kohat Cement Company Ltd # 23-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22
Security Investment Bank Ltd # 23-Jun-22 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22
(UBLPETF) UBL Pakistan
Enterprise ETF ** 29-Jun-22 29-Jun-22
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-Jun-22 30-Jun-22
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd # 22-Jun-22 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-22
Silkbank Ltd 23-Jun-22 30-Jun-22 NIL 44742
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 24-Jun-22 30-Jun-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Ltd 29-Jun-22 30-Jun-22
First National Equities Ltd # 23-Jun-22 1-Jul-22 44743
Systems Ltd # 24-Jun-22 1-Jul-22 44743
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd 25-Jun-22 1-Jul-22
Cordoba Logistics &
Ventures Ltd 30-Jun-22 6-Jul-22 226.19% R 44740
TPL Insurance Ltd # 4-Jul-22 6-Jul-22 44748
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd 24-Jun-22 7-Jul-22
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd 5-Jul-22 11-Jul-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd # 7-Jul-22 13-Jul-22 44755
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd # 8-Jul-22 14-Jul-22 14-Jul-22
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd 5-Jul-22 15-Jul-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd # 8-Jul-22 19-Jul-22 44761
Hashimi Can Company Ltd # 15-Jul-22 22-Jul-22 22-Jul-22
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
