UN says Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli fire

AFP 24 Jun, 2022

GENEVA: The United Nations said Friday information it had gathered showed that the shot that killed Al Jazeera TV journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11 was fired by Israeli forces.

Three Palestinian gunmen killed in Israeli army raid in Jenin

“All information we have gathered… is consistent with the finding that the shots that killed Abu Akleh and injured her colleague Ali Sammoudi came from Israeli security forces and not from indiscriminate firing by armed Palestinians,” UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

