Hong Kong shares end week on a high

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rallied Friday to cap a broadly healthy week, tracking a strong performance on Wall Street, with tech firms leading the way on hopes that a Chinese crackdown on the sector could be coming to an end.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 2.09 percent, or 445.19 points, to 21,719.06.

China, HK stocks gain on Beijing’s support to tech, auto

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.89 percent, or 29.60 points, to 3,349.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange put on 1.32 percent, or 28.66 points, to 2,192.67.