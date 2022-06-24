ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.64%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.19%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.81%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.17%)
CNERGY 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.44%)
FFL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
FNEL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.25%)
GGGL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-7.02%)
GGL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.96%)
GTECH 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.26%)
KEL 2.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-5.18%)
MLCF 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-5.79%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-7.55%)
PRL 18.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-6.05%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
SNGP 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.92%)
TELE 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.41%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-7.37%)
TPLP 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.43%)
TREET 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.13%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.09%)
UNITY 20.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-4.62%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.01%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.72%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-6.08%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -188.6 (-4.42%)
BR30 15,020 Decreased By -612.2 (-3.92%)
KSE100 41,029 Decreased By -1687.7 (-3.95%)
KSE30 15,654 Decreased By -699.6 (-4.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares end week on a high

AFP Updated 24 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rallied Friday to cap a broadly healthy week, tracking a strong performance on Wall Street, with tech firms leading the way on hopes that a Chinese crackdown on the sector could be coming to an end.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 2.09 percent, or 445.19 points, to 21,719.06.

China, HK stocks gain on Beijing’s support to tech, auto

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.89 percent, or 29.60 points, to 3,349.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange put on 1.32 percent, or 28.66 points, to 2,192.67.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares end week on a high

Super tax a one-time levy, will help narrow budget deficit: Miftah Ismail

Stock market collapse: KSE-100 plummets over 2,000 points in 20 minutes

Sale of over 66pc KES Power stake in K-Electric: Shanghai Electric must get the green light within three months, PM tells Khaqan

FCA mechanism: KE seeks record Rs11.33 per unit hike for May

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter as floods hamper relief effort

Additional taxation measures of over Rs436bn on the cards

Oil prices hiked to avert default, says Miftah

Oil rises in volatile trading amid supply uncertainty

Debt-recapitalisation of NPPMCL plants: PC tries to persuade MoE to materialise bank deals

PM explains why IMF ‘doesn’t trust’ Pakistan

Read more stories