ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
ASC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.42%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.59%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.14%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
FNEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
GGL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (6.77%)
KOSM 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
PIBTL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.02%)
PRL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.47%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.13%)
SNGP 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
TPL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.17%)
TRG 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
UNITY 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,263 Increased By 33 (0.78%)
BR30 15,632 Increased By 246.3 (1.6%)
KSE100 42,717 Increased By 258.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,353 Increased By 94.6 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister asks PIA to further improve service

Recorder Report 24 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique visited PIA head office and its facilities. The Minister was apprised about PIA working, performance, its present and future plan of actions.

He had detailed discussions with PIA Board of Directors followed by presentation given by CEO PIA Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat. Minister for Aviation instructed PIA officials to improve the services of the airline and utilize the resources to their maximum potential.

He also visited PIA Training Centre and flight simulator building where he was apprised about the commissioning and installation of A320 flight simulator, which is expected to bring savings of Rs.25 crore annually.

The Minister also visited PIA flight Kitchen and Precision Engineering Complex.

He directed PIA officials to complete the installation of A320 flight simulator in the shortest possible time.

A briefing was given by Director PIA Precision Engineering Complex, AVM Ifran Zaheer followed by visit of its premises.

Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said that PIA Precision Engineering Complex is the pride of Pakistan and its contributions for our country are commendable.

The briefing meeting was held at PIA Head Office attended by PIA board members Aslam R Khan, Mohammed Ali Gardezi, Naveed Malik, Mian Asad Moiuddin and PIA senior officials while CEO PIA AVM Amir Hayat accompanied the Minister for Aviation at PIA Precision Engineering Complex.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PIA Khawaja Saad Rafique Marshal Amir Hayat Mian Asad Moiuddin

Comments

1000 characters

Minister asks PIA to further improve service

Oil prices hiked to avert default, says Miftah

Sale of over 66pc Abraaj stake in K-Electric: Shanghai Electric must get the green light within three months, PM tells Khaqan

Finance Bill 2022: Senate adopts 244 recommendations

Additional taxation measures of over Rs436bn on the cards

Debt-recapitalisation of NPPMCL plants: PC tries to persuade MoE to materialise bank deals

Targeted subsidy: Ministries asked to prepare proposals

IMF has asked for more taxes, claims Tarin

KE’s foreign investors meet Dastgir

FCA mechanism: KE seeks record Rs11.33 per unit hike for May

Wapda, Discos: No employee to get free electricity: ministry

Read more stories