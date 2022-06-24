Minister asks PIA to further improve service

KARACHI: Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique visited PIA head office and its facilities. The Minister was apprised about PIA working, performance, its present and future plan of actions.

He had detailed discussions with PIA Board of Directors followed by presentation given by CEO PIA Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat. Minister for Aviation instructed PIA officials to improve the services of the airline and utilize the resources to their maximum potential.

He also visited PIA Training Centre and flight simulator building where he was apprised about the commissioning and installation of A320 flight simulator, which is expected to bring savings of Rs.25 crore annually.

The Minister also visited PIA flight Kitchen and Precision Engineering Complex.

He directed PIA officials to complete the installation of A320 flight simulator in the shortest possible time.

A briefing was given by Director PIA Precision Engineering Complex, AVM Ifran Zaheer followed by visit of its premises.

Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique said that PIA Precision Engineering Complex is the pride of Pakistan and its contributions for our country are commendable.

The briefing meeting was held at PIA Head Office attended by PIA board members Aslam R Khan, Mohammed Ali Gardezi, Naveed Malik, Mian Asad Moiuddin and PIA senior officials while CEO PIA AVM Amir Hayat accompanied the Minister for Aviation at PIA Precision Engineering Complex.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022