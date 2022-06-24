ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
Pakistan

UAE updating visa system to facilitate Pakistanis: envoy

APP 24 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was constantly updating and simplifying the visa system to facilitate visitors’ particularly Pakistani brothers, said UAE Consul General at Karachi Bakhit Atiq Al-Rumiti during a visit to the historical building of Sindh Assembly on Thursday.

Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari welcomed the UAE envoy and took him on a tour of the new and old buildings of the Sindh Assembly and briefed him about the historical role of the August elected house.

The UAE envoy expressed pleasure seeing the female speaker in Sindh Assembly and said that his country had been supporting the leading role of women in society while representation of women in government and non-government organisations in the UAE was steadily increasing.

“We are simplifying our visa system to facilitate visitors, tourists and especially our Pakistani brothers,” he said.

The envoy also met members of various political parties present in the Sindh Assembly and informed them about the establishment of UAE Visa Office in Karachi and facilities available there. He also invited the legislators to visit the UAE.

The deputy speaker said that the UAE was a brotherly Islamic country that stood by Pakistan in all difficult times.

She informed that Sindh Assembly has taken the lead on other provinces in legislation on various issues including protection of women.

uae MENA Sindh Assembly Pakistanis Rehana Leghari UAE envoy UAE visa system UAE Consul General Bakhit Atiq Al Rumiti

