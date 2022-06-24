ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
NLC Polo Tournament: Ghizer Tiger, Phandar Defender qualify for next round

Press Release 24 Jun, 2022

PHANDAR VALLEY (Gilgit-Baltistan): Ghizer Tiger and Phandar Defender qualified for the next round of the NLC Polo Tournament being played at the scenic Phandar Valley of Gilgit-Baltistan.

In the opening match of the tournament, Ghizer Tiger convincingly defeated GhizerBazigar by 3 goals. GhizerTiger scored 7 goals while GhizerBazigar posted only 4 goals. In the second match, Ghizer Highlanders defeated Phandar Defender 6-3 to qualify for the next round of the tournament. A total of five teams are participating in the tournament that is being played on toss system.

Polo is a very popular sports in the region but due to COVID restrictions, no sporting event had been organized since 2020.The National Logistics Cell (NLC), which is developing infrastructure in the region, has sponsored this polo tournament to promote healthy and sporting activities in the region.

NLC is working on Package-3 of the Gilgit-Shandur Road, a 216 kilometers long alternative route to the strategic Karakoram Highway to boost socio-economic activities in the area.

