Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 24 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Atlas Honda Ltd                  10-Jun-22   24-Jun-22    150% (F)          44720          24-Jun-22
Karam Ceramics Ltd               19-Jun-22   25-Jun-22
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd         20-Jun-22   26-Jun-22
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd                   20-Jun-22   27-Jun-22                                         44739
Millat Tractors Ltd              21-Jun-22   27-Jun-22                                         44739
Treet Corporation Ltd            21-Jun-22   28-Jun-22                                     28-Jun-22
Dynea Pakistan Ltd               22-Jun-22   28-Jun-22                                     28-Jun-22
ZIL Ltd                          22-Jun-22   28-Jun-22                                     28-Jun-22
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd           16-Jun-22   29-Jun-22
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd  17-Jun-22   29-Jun-22    70% (F)           44727          29-Jun-22
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd           22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                         44741
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd            22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                     29-Jun-22
Power Cement Ltd                 22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                     29-Jun-22
Power Cement Ltd-Preference
Shares #                         22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                     29-Jun-22
The Bank of Punjab               23-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                     29-Jun-22
Security Investment Bank Ltd     23-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                     29-Jun-22
Kohat Cement Company Ltd         23-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                     29-Jun-22
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd           17-Jun-22   30-Jun-22
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd         22-Jun-22   30-Jun-22                                     30-Jun-22
Silkbank Ltd                     23-Jun-22   30-Jun-22    NIL                                  44742
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation        24-Jun-22   30-Jun-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Ltd                              29-Jun-22   30-Jun-22
First National Equities Ltd      23-Jun-22   1-Jul-22                                          44743
Systems Ltd                      24-Jun-22   1-Jul-22                                          44743
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank
Ltd                              25-Jun-22   1-Jul-22
Cordoba Logistics &
Ventures Ltd                     30-Jun-22   6-Jul-22     226.19% R         44740
TPL Insurance Ltd                4-Jul-22    6-Jul-22                                          44748
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd       24-Jun-22   7-Jul-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd           7-Jul-22    13-Jul-22                                     13-Jul-22
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd        8-Jul-22    14-Jul-22                                         44756
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd      5-Jul-22    15-Jul-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd              8-Jul-22    19-Jul-22                                     19-Jul-22
Hashimi Can Company Ltd          15-Jul-22   22-Jul-22                                         44764
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

