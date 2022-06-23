ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
ASC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.42%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.59%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.14%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
FNEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
GGL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (6.77%)
KOSM 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
PIBTL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.02%)
PRL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.47%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.13%)
SNGP 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
TPL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.17%)
TRG 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
UNITY 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,263 Increased By 33 (0.78%)
BR30 15,632 Increased By 246.3 (1.6%)
KSE100 42,717 Increased By 258.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,353 Increased By 94.6 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US current account deficit hits record high in first quarter

Reuters 23 Jun, 2022

WASHINGTON: The US current account deficit jumped to a record high in the first quarter amid a surge in imports of goods as businesses replenished inventories to meet strong domestic demand.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday that the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, accelerated 29.6% to an all-time high of $291.4 billion last quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $273.5 billion deficit.

The current account gap represented 4.8% of gross domestic product. That was the largest share since the third quarter of 2008 and was up from 3.7% in the October-December quarter. The deficit peaked at 6.3% of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2005.

The United States is now a net exporter of crude oil and fuel. Given the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency, the huge shortfall is not an issue for the United States.

Imports of goods increased $71.1 billion to a record $829.7 billion, reflecting broad gains in consumer goods, industrial supplies and materials as well as capital goods. Exports of goods rose $13.9 billion to $487.4 billion, also a record high. They were boosted by shipments of industrial supplies and materials, mostly petroleum and products.

A record trade deficit helped to sink gross domestic product in the first quarter, which fell at a 1.5% annualized rate.

Primary income receipts increased $7.1 billion to $278.6 billion, and payments of primary income rose $10.7 billion to $245.2 billion. The increases largely reflected a rise in portfolio investment income, primarily equity securities and interest on long-term debt securities.

Secondary income receipts gained $0.5 billion to $43.6 billion, driven by an increase in general government transfers, mostly taxes on income and wealth. Payments of secondary income rose $4.7 billion to $84.7 billion, reflecting increases in general government transfers, largely international cooperation, and in private transfers, mostly insurance-related transfers.

US current account deficit

Comments

1000 characters

US current account deficit hits record high in first quarter

Critical level: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plummet to $8.24bn

Rupee closes with historic gain over US dollar, ends at 207.23

Govt to capitalise on drop in international oil price: Miftah Ismail

Senate body adopts 27 recommendations on Finance Bill

Pakistan LNG Ltd gets single bid from QatarEnergy at $39.80/mmbtu for July cargo

Oil rebounds as investors assess recession risks

KSE-100 inches upwards on positive sentiment

Afghan authorities scramble to reach earthquake zone, toll at 1,000 dead

Karachi's Covid positivity climbs to 21.23% as country witnesses increase in daily cases

Citigroup sees chances of global recession nearing 50%

Read more stories