ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
ASC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
ASL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.44%)
AVN 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
GGGL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
GGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
GTECH 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.94%)
TELE 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPLP 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.63%)
TREET 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.9%)
UNITY 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
WAVES 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,386 Decreased By -203.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,458 Decreased By -67.8 (-0.16%)
KSE30 16,259 Increased By 2.9 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ban on import of luxury items: Around 600 to 900 containers stuck at Karachi ports

Muhammad Ali 23 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Around 600 to 900 containers are stuck at Karachi ports, following a ban imposed on import of luxury items vide SR0.598 (i)/2022 dated 19th May 2022.

According to the details, the incumbent federal government has imposed a ban on import of luxury items vide SR0.598 (i)/2022 dated 19th May 2022. Consequently, around 600 to 900 containers are stuck at Karachi ports due to delay of vessel sailing from origin and Bill of Lading issued after May 19, 2022.

Arshad Khursheed, general secretary, Karachi Custom Agents Association (KCAA) said that around 600 to 900 containers arrived in Karachi but they were unable to get clearance from customs due to the said SRO.

Ban on luxury items: Business community doubtful about outcomes

He said the existing law only permitted such import consignments in which the date of bill of lading was prior to the amending order of the import policy 2022, causing to accumulate huge number of containers at terminals, which may lead to port congestion and the revenue loss in billions on account of duties and taxes. On the other hand, heavy container demurrage charges were also being incurred, which had to be paid in forex, he maintained.

Keeping this situation in view, he said KCAA sent a letter to the PM Shehbaz Sharif, requesting him to defer the implementation date of the said SRO to facilitate the traders to get their consignments cleared without facing additional financial burden in terms of demurrage charges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Federal Government Prime Minister Ban on import of luxury items Karachi ports KCAA

Comments

1000 characters

Ban on import of luxury items: Around 600 to 900 containers stuck at Karachi ports

Steel sector: Amended finance bill may restore turnover tax adjustment

$2.3bn loan agreement signed with Chinese consortium: Miftah says inflows expected ‘within days’

PD on track over energy sector structural reforms with IMF

FBR achieves budgeted target of Rs5.829trn

FTA signing with GCC agreed

Banking sector: SBP announces steps aimed at conserving energy, fuel

‘KSA is assisting in getting another deferred oil facility through IDB’

Progress made over FY23 budget: IMF

Polling for Islamabad LG elections delayed

Anomaly Committees: Miftah visits FBR HQs where he reviews recommendations

Read more stories