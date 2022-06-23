Ban on import of luxury items: Around 600 to 900 containers stuck at Karachi ports

KARACHI: Around 600 to 900 containers are stuck at Karachi ports, following a ban imposed on import of luxury items vide SR0.598 (i)/2022 dated 19th May 2022.

Arshad Khursheed, general secretary, Karachi Custom Agents Association (KCAA) said that around 600 to 900 containers arrived in Karachi but they were unable to get clearance from customs due to the said SRO.

He said the existing law only permitted such import consignments in which the date of bill of lading was prior to the amending order of the import policy 2022, causing to accumulate huge number of containers at terminals, which may lead to port congestion and the revenue loss in billions on account of duties and taxes. On the other hand, heavy container demurrage charges were also being incurred, which had to be paid in forex, he maintained.

Keeping this situation in view, he said KCAA sent a letter to the PM Shehbaz Sharif, requesting him to defer the implementation date of the said SRO to facilitate the traders to get their consignments cleared without facing additional financial burden in terms of demurrage charges.

