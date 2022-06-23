By-polls PML-Q to support PTI in Punjab

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced support to PTI candidates in by-elections in Punjab and directed the party workers to play their full role in the election campaign.

“The phony government has been established in Punjab; fake rulers do not have the support of the people. Inflation and hike in petrol prices have rendered lives of the people miserable,” Elahi said while talking to President PML-Q Khushab District and ticket holder Chaudhry Rizwan Mukhtar Randhawa along with a delegation at his residence.

