‘PTI will form next govt in Punjab’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Dr Yasmeen Rashid has said that the PTI will form the next government in Punjab after forthcoming by-elections. She expressed these views while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

On the occasion, PTI-Nazriati (a splinter group of PTI) candidate Syed Zohaib Saeed announced withdrawal from the by-election in PP-167 in the favour of PTI candidate Shabbir Ahmed. Saeed also announced rejoining the PTI. Dr Rashid further said that the by-elections will be very difficult and hence they all must unite under one banner. “Our government was toppled with the assistance of the police. The 25 PTI turncoats, who were de-seated by the Supreme Court, committed a heinous crime,” she added.

Talking about the petrol price, she averred that when the price of petrol went up by Rs4 during the PTI government, Bilawal Bhutto launched a long march, and when the present government increased its price he went on a foreign tour. “The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also pressured us to increase the price of petrol, but we understood the problems of our people,” she added. “We held a meeting with the Election Commission and the district administration for holding clean and transparent elections,” she said.

She disclosed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will come to Lahore on June 26 and will visit all four constituencies where the by-elections were to be held, adding that his visit was cancelled last Sunday due to bad weather. “The worker’s convention will be held in all four constituencies next Sunday,” she added.

