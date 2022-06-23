KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.280 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,436. Major business was contributed by Gold (PKR 3.821 billion), followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.630 billion), Crude Oil amounting to PKR 2.454 billion, Silver (PKR 1.615 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.488 billion), DJ (PKR 811.2 million), Copper (PKR 504,457 million), Natural Gas (PKR 261.005 million), Platinum (PKR 231.913 million), SP 500 (PKR 171.300 million), Palladium (PKR 157.86 million), Japan Equity (PKR 128.190 million) and Brent (PKR 4.869 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.710 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022