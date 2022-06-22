ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
Pakistan

Monsoon rains: All LG bodies to be kept high alert: minister

APP 22 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding the cleaning of storm water drains. Secretary Local Government Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah, Special Secretary Local Government Usman Moazzam, District Administrators, MD Solid Waste, KMC, and representatives of relevant municipal agencies attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the local government minister said that in view of the expected rains in the province, all precautionary measures and preparations should be completed without any further delay and during the monsoon season all the local government institutions would be kept on high alert as emergency would remain in force.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that keeping in view the losses and lessons learnt from previous rains, Water Board, Sindh Solid Waste, KMC, and all DMCs should formulate a joint strategy to save the people from any sort of difficulty or damage.

The Sindh Local Government Minister directed the Water Board and KMC officials to make special arrangements for the installation of dewatering machines in advance.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah monsoon rains kmc Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Sindh Local Government Minister DMCs

