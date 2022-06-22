Sindh govt imposes two-month ban on arms display

KARACHI: Government of Sindh on Tuesday banned display of arms throughout the province for a period of sixty days under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The Home Department of Sindh has issued the notification for imposition of ban on display of arms on recommendations of Inspector General of Police Sindh as a preventive measure to avert any untoward situation during Phase I and II of the Local Government elections, by-polls of NA 245 Karachi and the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Polling for the first phase of LG elections will be conducted on June 26, while that for phase II will conclude on July 24. The voting for by-elections on National Assembly constituency NA-245 will be held on July 27. Besides, the Eid-ul-Azha is likely to fall on July 10 depending on sighting of moon of Hijri month of Zilhaj. The IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, in his letter to Home Department, expressed apprehensions that disgruntled groups or elements may take opportunity to disrupt peace and cause unrest during the events.

All the Station House Officers (SHOs) of Sindh Police are also authorised under section 195 of CrPC to register complaints in writing under the relevant law for the violation of section 144 of CrPC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022