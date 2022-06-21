ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
Pakistan

Sindh imposes Section 144 ahead of local govt elections

  • First phase of local body elections to be held on June 26 in Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, and Larkana
BR Web Desk 21 Jun, 2022

The Sindh government on Tuesday imposed Section 144 across the province for two months ahead of the planned local government (LG) elections.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Sindh Home Department today, according to which, there will be a complete ban on carrying weapons.

The notice said that the decision was made to ensure peace and order in the province during the incoming local body elections.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting in which he instructed the Home Secretary Dr Saeed Ahmed Magnejo to implement Section 144 in the province.

LG polls in Sindh: Police, Rangers to man 2980 highly sensitive polling stations

The chief minister said that the Sindh government will not compromise on the matter of security.

It was announced in the meeting that the first phase of local body elections will be held on June 26 in Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, and Larkana.

A total of 8,724 polling stations will be set up in 14 districts. Out of the total polling stations, 1,985 stations have been declared extremely sensitive, 3,448 sensitive, and 3,291have been declared normal.

Around 26,550 police personnel will be deployed for maintaining the security situation during the LG polls.

