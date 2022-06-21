ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
Jun 21, 2022
Technology

TikTok to boost EU consumers’ rights, averts possible sanctions

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

BRUSSELS: Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok has agreed to boost European Union users’ rights, EU regulators said on Tuesday, averting possible sanctions in a case sparked by multiple complaints from consumer groups in the bloc.

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) in its 2021 complaint said TikTok, which has seen rapid growth worldwide, particularly among teenagers, failed to protect children from hidden advertising and inappropriate content.

The company subsequently held discussions with the European Commission and the national network of consumer protection authorities in an attempt to resolve the concerns and now has agreed to a number of changes, the EU executive said.

These include allowing users to report advertisements and offers that could potentially push or trick children into purchasing goods or services.

YouTube Shorts touts 1.5bn users, taking on TikTok

Branded content will not be allowed to promote inappropriate products and services, while influencers with more than 10,000 followers will have their videos vetted by TikTok.

Among other commitments, the company will clarify how to get rewards from its platform, and paid advertisements in videos will be labelled.

“All social media platforms are required to play by the rules and make sure that consumers can easily identify commercial content, including when promoted by influencers,” Commission justice chief Didier Reynders said in a statement.

BEUC, however, said TikTok’s offer fell short in some areas.

“The impact of such commitments on consumers remains highly uncertain. Despite over a year of dialogue with TikTok, the investigation is now closed, leaving significant concerns that we raised unaddressed,” BEUC Deputy Director General Ursula Pachl said in a statement.

TikTok European Consumer Organisation BEUC European Union users’ rights

