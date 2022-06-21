ECP reserves verdict in PTI's foreign funding case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved on Tuesday its verdict in the prohibited funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), previously referred to as the foreign funding case.

In November 2014, Akbar Sher Babar, one of the founding members of PTI, had accused the party of being foreign-funded and sought action against it.

On Monday, a three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and comprising of Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi heard the case.

Babar's financial expert, Arsalan Wardak, told the court that it was an "established fact" that the party recieved money from Britain.

Appearing before the court, Babar said it was the first time in history that a political party was giving details for its funding sources to the ECP.

"Every political party should be answerable before the Commission," Babar said.

On Monday, the commission adjourned the hearing during which prosecution lawyer Advocate Ahmad Hassan rebutted the arguments of the defence side and alleged that the former ruling party failed to provide valid money trail in the case.

After the case hearing, Babar told the media that Tuesday would be a historical day and the case will head to its logical conclusion.

After that, he said, it will be at the ECP’s discretion as to when it decides the case and what order it passes.

“We will be available if the electoral body needs any assistance or clarification from us,” Babar said.

“Our request to ECP is to apply full force of law in this case."

The PTI has categorically stated that it fully cooperated with the Scrutiny Committee that investigated this case— having submitted the record of 40,000 donors and 16 volumes containing detailed evidence of overseas contributions/ donations.

Moreover, PTI has repeatedly demanded of the ECP to ensure the completion of probe by the Scrutiny Committee related to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) - and decide together the cases of PTI and these political parties in Prohibited Funding Case.

However, the scrutiny panel’s investigation related to PML-N and PPP is still to be completed.