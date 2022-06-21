Prohibited funding case: Prosecution set to complete arguments today

ISLAMABAD: The prosecution side is set to conclude its arguments in Prohibited Funding Case (formerly known as Foreign Funding Case) today (Tuesday)—in a possible scenario indicating that the high-profile case is finally heading towards its conclusion.

Arsalan Wardag, the financial expert representing Akbar Sher Babar, the main petitioner against former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Prohibited Funding Case is scheduled to give his arguments in the case as prosecution side has announced to conclude its arguments today (Tuesday).

The defence side has already concluded its arguments.

The three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and comprising of Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi heard the case on Monday.

The prosecution lawyer Advocate Ahmad Hassan rebutted the arguments of the defence side and alleged that the former ruling party failed to provide valid money trail in the case.

The case was adjourned till today (Tuesday).

“Tomorrow would be a historical day. From our side, the case would head to its logical conclusion,” Babar told the media after the case hearing on Monday.

Thereafter, he said, it would be ECP’s discretion as to when it decides the case, what order it passes in the case and how much time it takes in this regard.

“We would be available if the electoral body needs any assistance or clarification from us after tomorrow,” Babar said, adding that eight-year-old case would finally conclude.

“Our request to ECP is to apply full force of law in this case,” Babar said.

The PTI has categorically stated that it fully cooperated with the Scrutiny Committee that investigated this case— having submitted the record of 40,000 donors and 16 volumes containing detailed evidence of overseas contributions/ donations.

The former ruling party has further maintained that the record including the details of donations from overseas Pakistanis— including LCC (life cycle costing) account, the names, addresses, computerised national identity card numbers and contact numbers of the overseas donors, the details of related bank transactions, relevant bank statements, and receipts of relevant financial activities were submitted by the PTI to the scrutiny panel.

Moreover, PTI has repeatedly demanded of the ECP to ensure the completion of probe by the Scrutiny Committee related to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) - and decide together the cases of PTI and these political parties in Prohibited Funding Case. However, the scrutiny panel’s investigation related to PML-N and PPP is still to be completed.

