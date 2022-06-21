ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
AVN 75.05 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.72%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
FFL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FNEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
GGL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.23%)
HUMNL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.21%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
PACE 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
PIBTL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
PRL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.01%)
TELE 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
TPL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.3%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.87%)
TREET 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.32%)
TRG 75.87 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.53%)
UNITY 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.97%)
WAVES 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
BR100 4,152 Increased By 12.6 (0.3%)
BR30 15,048 Increased By 183.1 (1.23%)
KSE100 41,887 Increased By 110.4 (0.26%)
KSE30 15,996 Increased By 41.7 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

President of Panama announces blood cancer diagnosis

AFP 21 Jun, 2022

PANAMA CITY: The President of Panama Laurentino Cortizo said on Monday that he has blood cancer, although the 69-year-old said he feels well and is in “good spirits.”

In late May, Cortizo’s doctors detected “a decrease in hemoglobin and white blood cell count” during routine testing, the president said in a televised statement.

Specialists recommended that a bone marrow biopsy be performed, and samples were sent to a US laboratory, and he was diagnosed with “intermediate risk” myelodysplastic syndrome, a type of cancer that hinders the production of blood cells.

Cortizo said he will undergo a second evaluation in the US city of Houston in July to find out the extent of the disease. “I want to say that I feel well, I’m in good spirits and that I will continue with my regular work,” he added.

“The disease diagnosed to the president is a type of blood cancer,” Julio Sandoval, a doctor specializing in internal medicine and critical care, told AFP.

According to Sandoval, this type of cancer causes a decrease in hemoglobin, and abnormal levels of platelets and white blood cells, making the patient feel tired and weak, and leading to weight loss.

The disease can be caused “by a genetic disorder that develops silently and appears after the age of 60,” Sandoval said.

Life expectancy, which will depend on the specific type of cancer Cortizo has, can range “from six months to 15 years,” he added.

President of Panama Laurentino Cortizo Houston

Comments

1000 characters

President of Panama announces blood cancer diagnosis

Cash flows, power generation: Khaqan-led body to help resolve KE disputes

GSP+ extension: EU mission lands in Islamabad

Several Pakistani websites unavailable after Cloudflare global outage

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Commerce minister tells National Assembly: Russia-Ukraine war has caused fertilizer shortages

Dead rivers: The cost of Bangladesh's garment-driven economic boom

Govt to import 100MW of power from Iran for Gwadar

FE-25 deposits: SBP relaxes CRR requirements for certain banks

D.G. Khan Cement to install 7MW solar plant

Five essential items: PM says the poor to get subsidy through USC

Read more stories