ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
AVN 75.05 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.72%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FNEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
GGL 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.72%)
GTECH 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.34%)
HUMNL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.21%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
PACE 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
PIBTL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.78%)
PRL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.01%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
TPL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.3%)
TPLP 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.12%)
TREET 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.32%)
TRG 75.89 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.55%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.02%)
WAVES 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.13%)
YOUW 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
BR100 4,154 Increased By 14.9 (0.36%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 190.9 (1.28%)
KSE100 41,900 Increased By 122.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,000 Increased By 46 (0.29%)
Brent oil may bounce into $116.44-$117.57 range

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may bounce into a range of $116.44-$117.57, following its stabilization around a support at $111.62 per barrel.

The support is identified as the 100% projection level of a wave C from $121.25.

The strong reaction of the market around this support signals a completion of the wave C.

The current bounce could be as strong as the one from the June 20 low of $111.52, to extend into the zone of $116.44-$117.57, as pointed by a falling channel.

Brent oil may bounce further into $113.89-$115.30 range

Support is at $113.89, a break below which could trigger a drop to $111.62.

On the daily chart, the big drop on June 17 confirmed a reversal of the uptrend from the May 11 low of $101.30 and a continuation of the downtrend from $139.13.

Driven by a wave (C), oil may revisit the low of $96.93 in due course.

A retracement analysis reveals a support at $113.05, which temporarily stopped this wave and triggered a pullback towards a rising trendline.

Most likely, the pullback would end around a resistance at $118.03.

Brent crude oil

