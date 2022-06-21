ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
AVN 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.99%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.78%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.13%)
MLCF 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
PACE 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.11%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.61%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.62%)
TREET 28.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.8%)
TRG 74.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.34%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.02%)
WAVES 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
BR100 4,156 Increased By 16.7 (0.4%)
BR30 15,042 Increased By 177.1 (1.19%)
KSE100 41,895 Increased By 117.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,000 Increased By 45.8 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Dr. Miftah Ismail has convened a meeting of the committee on Tuesday (today) tasked to...
Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 21 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Dr Miftah Ismail has convened a meeting of the committee on Tuesday (today) tasked to prepare recommendation for diversion of gas from Captive Power Plants (CPPs) to national system.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had recently constituted this committee with the objective of formulating options for diverting gas from non-cogeneration CPPs to national system.

The committee headed by Minister for Finance, comprises Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan (member), Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik (member), Secretary Finance (member), Secretary Power Division (member), Secretary Industries and Production (member) and Secretary Petroleum (member/ secretary).

Crisis in export-oriented industries: FPCCI demands full supplies of RLNG to power plants

The terms and reference of the committee are as follows ;(i) to hold deliberations with businesses/ corporates generating electricity through non-cogeneration CPPs to explore and work out options for diverting gas to the national system;(ii) any other issue(s) which require consideration of the Committee;(iii) the committee may co-opt any other member(s) as per requirement; and (iv) Chairman of the Committee shall brief the Prime Minister, at least fortnightly, about the overall progress.

In 2020, National Energy and Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) had offered 50 percent energy audit free of cost to CPPs on first-come first-served basis. As per the directions of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE), Petroleum Division conveyed on July 30, 2020 that NEECA had been assigned the task of conducting energy audits of gas-based captive power units. However, the task has not been fulfilled due to influence of those sectors which are using cheap gas to generate electricity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

GAS Prime Minister finance minister Shahbaz Sharif CCOE CPPs Miftah Ismail NEECA

Comments

1000 characters

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

GSP+ extension: EU mission lands in Islamabad

Stalled IMF programme: Revival ‘in a day or two’, insists Miftah

President refuses to sign NAB bill as well

Five essential items: PM says the poor to get subsidy through USC

Europe may shift back to coal

Commerce minister tells National Assembly: Russia-Ukraine war has caused fertilizer shortages

Govt to import 100MW of power from Iran for Gwadar

FE-25 deposits: SBP relaxes CRR requirements for certain banks

PSX to acquire 1,949,995 shares in CDC from IGI

Read more stories