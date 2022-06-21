Post-Covid phase: PIA special flight takes students to China

ISLAMABAD: The PIA’s special flight took the first batch of Pakistani students to China on Monday. Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain visited the Islamabad Airport to see off the first batch of Pakistani students going back to China after travel restrictions imposed due to Covid-19 were lifted.

The minister congratulated the students on their return to China to complete their education. “It is our national duty to facilitate the youth in their pursuit of knowledge,” he said.

This is the first step yet an important one to safely take back the remaining students to China. He acknowledged that the students were facing difficulties for two years and had contacted the HEC, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of FE&PT.

He said that the Ministry of FE&PT took lead in this matter and approached the relevant Chinese authorities, the PIA, and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to resolve the matter on an urgent basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022