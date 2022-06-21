ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.09%)
AVN 72.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.16%)
GGGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
GGL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.53%)
KOSM 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.31%)
MLCF 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.49%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.06%)
TELE 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
TPLP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
TRG 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.63%)
UNITY 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.8%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.15%)
BR30 14,865 Decreased By -206.8 (-1.37%)
KSE100 41,777 Decreased By -363.8 (-0.86%)
KSE30 15,954 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Refugees worldwide: Pakistan urges world to support UNHCR efforts

Recorder Report 21 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday called upon the international community to support the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in its efforts toward durable solutions for refugees worldwide.

“Pakistan joins the international community in commemorating the World Refugee Day. While observing this Day, we express our solidarity with refugees all around the world. This Day behoves us to reflect on the drivers of forced displacements and to reaffirm our commitment towards finding sustainable solutions for refugee situations, including through conflict prevention and resolution,” Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in a statement.

He stated that this Day is also an occasion to reiterate our collective resolve for refugee protection under the principle of international burden- and responsibility-sharing.

He pointed out that Pakistan has shouldered the responsibility of one of the largest and most protracted refugee situations in the world for over four decades, adding that Pakistan continues to host more than 3 million Afghans. He added that another 0.4 million Rohingyas have also found refuge in Pakistan.

He stated that the people of Pakistan have demonstrated exemplary generosity, hospitality and compassion towards the refugees in the country, showcased in Pakistan’s inclusive policies on health, education and livelihoods, including during the Covid-19 response.

“As new situations emerge around the globe, the long-standing Afghan refugee situation must not be forgotten by the international community,” he asserted, adding that there is a need for renewed international commitment, especially in the context of Covid-compounded socio-economic and health challenges, through regular, predictable and adequate financing for Afghan refugees including their safe and dignified return.

He said that it is equally important to undertake necessary measures for the stability and sustainable socio-economic development of Afghanistan, in order to avert the possibility of any future refugee exodus from the country.

“On this Day, Pakistan pays special tribute to UNHCR – the United Nations refugee agency – for its commendable work in support of refugees and host communities throughout the world. Pakistan looks forward to further strengthen its valuable partnership with UNHCR. We call on the international community to support the Organization in its efforts towards durable solutions for refugees worldwide,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

UNHCR Pakistan Foreign office Refugees worldwide World Refugee Day

Comments

1000 characters

Refugees worldwide: Pakistan urges world to support UNHCR efforts

GSP+ extension: EU mission lands in Islamabad

Stalled IMF programme: Revival ‘in a day or two’, insists Miftah

President refuses to sign NAB bill as well

Five essential items: PM says the poor to get subsidy through USC

Europe may shift back to coal

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Commerce minister tells National Assembly: Russia-Ukraine war has caused fertilizer shortages

Govt to import 100MW of power from Iran for Gwadar

FE-25 deposits: SBP relaxes CRR requirements for certain banks

PSX to acquire 1,949,995 shares in CDC from IGI

Read more stories