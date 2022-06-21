Refugees worldwide: Pakistan urges world to support UNHCR efforts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday called upon the international community to support the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in its efforts toward durable solutions for refugees worldwide.

“Pakistan joins the international community in commemorating the World Refugee Day. While observing this Day, we express our solidarity with refugees all around the world. This Day behoves us to reflect on the drivers of forced displacements and to reaffirm our commitment towards finding sustainable solutions for refugee situations, including through conflict prevention and resolution,” Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in a statement.

He stated that this Day is also an occasion to reiterate our collective resolve for refugee protection under the principle of international burden- and responsibility-sharing.

He pointed out that Pakistan has shouldered the responsibility of one of the largest and most protracted refugee situations in the world for over four decades, adding that Pakistan continues to host more than 3 million Afghans. He added that another 0.4 million Rohingyas have also found refuge in Pakistan.

He stated that the people of Pakistan have demonstrated exemplary generosity, hospitality and compassion towards the refugees in the country, showcased in Pakistan’s inclusive policies on health, education and livelihoods, including during the Covid-19 response.

“As new situations emerge around the globe, the long-standing Afghan refugee situation must not be forgotten by the international community,” he asserted, adding that there is a need for renewed international commitment, especially in the context of Covid-compounded socio-economic and health challenges, through regular, predictable and adequate financing for Afghan refugees including their safe and dignified return.

He said that it is equally important to undertake necessary measures for the stability and sustainable socio-economic development of Afghanistan, in order to avert the possibility of any future refugee exodus from the country.

“On this Day, Pakistan pays special tribute to UNHCR – the United Nations refugee agency – for its commendable work in support of refugees and host communities throughout the world. Pakistan looks forward to further strengthen its valuable partnership with UNHCR. We call on the international community to support the Organization in its efforts towards durable solutions for refugees worldwide,” he added.

