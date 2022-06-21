ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
Jun 21, 2022
Pakistan

LG polls in Sindh: Police, Rangers to man 2980 highly sensitive polling stations

Recorder Report 21 Jun, 2022

Karachi: Sindh local bodies’ election are being held in two phases and paramilitary Rangers and police would be deployed at 2980 highly sensitive polling stations across the province. Also, CCTV cameras would be installed at the most sensitive polling stations.

This was informed in a meeting held regarding local bodies’ elections held at Sindh Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Saeed Ahmed Mangrejo, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, and Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Ahmed Shah while other divisional commissioners and DIGs attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting reviewed security and other arrangements for upcoming local bodies’ elections. Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that the Sindh government would provide all facilities to the Election Commission for the peaceful conduct of elections.

In the meeting, Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan said that the Election Commission has taken notice of the law & order situation emerged at NA-240. He further said that local bodies’ elections in the province will be held in two phases. In 1st phase elections to be held in 14 districts of Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions.

He further informed that 21298 candidates are contesting in the first phase while more than 25 million ballot papers have been printed. He further said that orders have also been issued to HESCO and SEPCO to ensure power supply during the elections.

It was decided at the meeting that Rangers and police would be deployed at 2980 highly sensitive polling stations and CCTV cameras would be installed at the most sensitive polling stations.

The Chief Secretary Sindh while instructing all the Divisional Commissioners said that the missing facilities at the polling stations should be completed within two days. He said that other facilities including provision of water for the people coming to vote in the elections and ramps for the disabled should be ensured. However, Chief Secretary Sindh assured the Provincial Election Commissioner that security and other arrangements would be made for the peaceful LG polls.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

police Rangers Sindh LG polls highly sensitive polling stations

