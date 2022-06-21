T4 World’s Best School Prizes: Beaconhouse campus shortlisted

KARACHI: Beaconhouse Gulshan Middle 1 Karachi campus has been shortlisted among the top 10 schools across the world for the UK-based T4 World’s Best School Prizes. Nominated for the category of ‘Community Collaboration’, Beaconhouse is the only school in Pakistan to receive this honour.

T4 is a global digital platform that celebrates and shares the stories of schools that are leading with innovative practices aimed at transforming the lives of students and making a real difference to their communities.

Beaconhouse Gulshan Middle 1 Karachi campus was short listed among the Top 10 for the initiatives it has taken to foster successful community engagement programmes. The top 10 short listed schools will be featured in World Education Week hosted by T4 Education in October.

Ali Ahmed Khan, Chief Operating Officer at Beaconhouse, stated, “We are truly honoured and proud of the team at Beaconhouse Gulshan Middle 1 campus in Karachi for the nomination that recognizes the hard work put in by students, staff, and administration to create key outreach programmes based on progressive and inclusive values that are necessary to help some of the most vulnerable people in the community.”

