ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.09%)
AVN 72.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.16%)
GGGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
GGL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.53%)
KOSM 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.31%)
MLCF 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.49%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.06%)
TELE 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
TPLP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
TRG 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.63%)
UNITY 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.8%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.15%)
BR30 14,865 Decreased By -206.8 (-1.37%)
KSE100 41,777 Decreased By -363.8 (-0.86%)
KSE30 15,954 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling gains, on track to snap 3-week losing streak

Reuters 20 Jun, 2022

LONDON: The pound edged higher on Monday, breaking a three-week losing streak versus the broadly struggling US dollar as hawkish comments from policymakers supported the currency.

While the Bank of England raised interest rates by just a quarter point last week - lagging more robust action from the US Federal Reserve and other central banks, markets are putting a 80% chance on a half-point rise in July and expect almost 100 basis points of tightening by September.

The BoE’s new message that it may have to act “forcefully” on interest rates is not unconditional and depends on the persistence of inflation pressures, the central bank’s chief economist said on Friday.

“A number of factors point to pound weakness at the moment but supported Bank of England rate expectations have provided a floor for now, and the pound is stabilising at the centre of the 1.20-1.25 area,” ING strategists said in a note.

Sterling heads for third week of losses as dollar stands tall

Against the US dollar, the pound is up 0.1% at $1.2236 after three consecutive weeks of losses. It fell to a March 2020 low of $1.1934 last week.

Net short pound positions fell for a third consecutive week, according to latest positioning data as some traders have cut back on their bearish pound bets.

Sterling

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling gains, on track to snap 3-week losing streak

Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 131% YoY

Court grants PM Shehbaz permanent exemption from appearance in two court cases

China's oil imports from Russia jump 55% on-year: customs

President Alvi refuses to sign National Accountability (Amendment) Bill

Amended NAB law will save white collar criminals from accountability: Imran Khan

IMF delegation visits crisis-hit Sri Lanka with time running out

Crypto industry fears contagion as bitcoin slips under $20,000

IHC dismisses case against Imaan Mazari after her apology

To facilitate incoming passengers, FBR decides to amend customs baggage rules

Gas tariffs now under govt focus

Read more stories