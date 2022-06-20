ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
ASL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
GGL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.33%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.67%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
MLCF 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.5%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
PTC 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.59%)
TELE 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.49%)
TPL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
TREET 28.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
TRG 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.87%)
UNITY 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
WAVES 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.2%)
BR100 4,178 Decreased By -9.2 (-0.22%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -170.5 (-1.13%)
KSE100 42,116 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,101 Decreased By -0 (-0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s May very-low-suphur marine fuel exports up 15% from April

Reuters 20 Jun, 2022

China’s exports of very-low-sulphur marine fuel rebounded 15% in May versus April as the country’s merchandise exports recovered, but still stood nearly 10% below the year-ago level, customs data showed on Monday.

Exports of very-low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), measured mostly by sales from China’s bonded storage for vessels plying international routes, were 1.4 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

That compared to 1.22 million tonnes in April and 1.55 million tonnes a year before.

China’s exports grew at a double-digit pace in May, beating expectations in an encouraging sign for the world’s second biggest economy, as factories restarted and logistics snags eased after authorities relaxed some COVID-19 curbs in Shanghai.

But limited refinery production of the marine fuel constrained its exports, analysts said.

Exports for the January-May period reached 7.68 million tonnes, down from 8.15 million tonnes in the same period of last year.

Fuel oil imports into bonded storage, including both high-sulphur and low-sulphur products, fell nearly 36% on the year to just over half a million tonnes.

Imports in the general trade category, however, nearly doubled from the year-ago level. Imports under this category, which is subject to a consumption tax of 1,218 yuan ($181.77) per tonne, are made by independent petrochemical firms and independent refiners as feedstock.

Sri Lanka troops open fire to contain fuel riots

The table below shows China’s fuel oil imports and exports, all in metric tonnes.

The column of exports under bonded storage trade largely captures China’s low-sulphur oil bunkering sales along its coast.

China’s exports marine fuel exports

Comments

1000 characters

China’s May very-low-suphur marine fuel exports up 15% from April

Soaring inflation: IK doubles down on anti-govt plan

President refuses to sign electoral reform bill

Some Trump era China tariffs serve ‘no strategic purpose’: Yellen

FBR decides to amend customs baggage rules

Balochistan budget to be presented today

FATF development will augur well for economy: Bilawal

Implementation Agreement: Hubco urges govt not to withdraw IT exemption

Terrorist attacks against Pakistan: India blocks UN listing of Indian national

Russian oligarch sues Credit Suisse over alleged $515m loss

Sri Lanka troops open fire to contain fuel riots

Read more stories