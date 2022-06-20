ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Store workers vote to form first US Apple union

AFP 20 Jun, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO: A majority of employees at a US Apple store have voted to form the tech giant’s first union, in the wake of similar unionization drives at Starbucks and Amazon locations.

Of the 110 employees at the Towson, Maryland shop, 65 voted in favor and 33 against, according to a live count broadcast Saturday by the federal agency overseeing the vote.

Apple faces £750mn lawsuit over iPhone software update

The vote comes after a group of employees called AppleCORE (Coalition of Organized Retail Employees) campaigned for unionization, demanding a say in deciding on wages, hours and safety measures.

