BUREWALA: At least two people including a woman were killed while two others sustained serious injuries in three separate incidents of roof collapse due to heavy rains and winds in Vehari district.

According to the details, heavy downpour and windstorm disrupted life in Vehari district for the last 24 hours.

A roof of a house was caved in at People’s Colony in which Khalil Ahmad and his wife Misbah stranded under the rubble.