ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance EFERT (Engro Fertilizers Limited) 89.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.77%

Prices of DAP fertiliser, steel rebars go up amid rupee depreciation

BR Web Desk 18 Jun, 2022

Engro Fertilizers has increased the price of Di-Ammonium phosphate (DAP) urea, confirmed an official privy to the matter, as rupee depreciation and rising cost of production takes a toll on the economy.

The development was also shared by JS Global Research that stated Engro Fertilizers Ltd (EFERT) has increased DAP prices by Rs1,700 per bag.

"EFERT's DAP retail price now stands at Rs12,100 per bag, which is Rs700 more expensive than the price of Fauji Fertilizer Company's DAP urea,” stated JS Global Research Analyst Waqas Ghani.

However, the analyst said others would also follow with a price-hike owing to rupee depreciation. "Fertiliser companies import DAP and whenever rupee depreciates, as it has, and DAP’s international price goes up, companies tend to jack up its rate in the country."

The rupee closed at a record low of 208.75 against the US dollar on Friday with a 3.1% fall during the outgoing week.

Meanwhile, Ghani said prices of steel rebar have also increased by another Rs5,000 per ton.

“According to our channel checks, steel rebar prices have increased by Rs5,000 per ton with effect from June 18, 2022,” said Ghani. “Current retail prices now stand in the range of Rs 232,000-234,000 per ton.”

With the latest hike, steel prices have jumped Rs20,000 just this month. According to Ghani, steel manufacturers increased steel prices on June 6 by Rs8,000 and by Rs7,000 on June 13.

He said international steel scrap prices have gone down, but companies have passed on the impact of rupee depreciation.

Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) said, however, that the increase is due to the regulatory duty imposed on import of steel bars, which has given undue protection to local manufacturers.

Also read:

steel fertilizer fertiliser urea domestic prices of steel rebars Construction steel DAP fertilizer DAP urea

Comments

1000 characters

Prices of DAP fertiliser, steel rebars go up amid rupee depreciation

President Alvi underscores need to explore development opportunities in GB

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Sikh temple in Kabul

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

Fined for 'cartelisation': Sugar sector tops list of penalties imposed by CCP

Saudi crown prince to visit Egypt, Jordan ahead of Turkey

Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU

Pakistan a step away from exiting FATF's grey-list: Khar

Bitcoin last down 7.4% at $18,915

Karachi court orders post-mortem of Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain

Read more stories